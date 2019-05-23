Parvesh Verma sets new record for largest victory margin in Delhi; 3 AAP candidates lose deposits

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The BJP's West Delhi candidate, Parvesh Singh Verma rode on the Modi wave and his father Sahib Singh Verma's goodwill to win a second term with a record-breaking margin of 5.78 lakh votes.Verma broke his own record of having the largest victory margin in Delhi.In 2014, he had trounced his closest rival, Jarnail Singh of the AAP, by a margin of 2,68,586 votes. This time, he got 8,65,648 of the total 1,44,1601 votes polled in the seat.The Congress's Mahabal Mishra, who stood second, secured 2,87,162 votes.The BJP's Northwest Delhi candidate, Hans Raj Hans, clobbered his closest rival, Gugan Singh of the AAP, with a massive margin of 5,53,075 votes. The Singer-turned-politician got 8,48,663 of the total 1,40,2962 votes, while Singh could garner only 2,94,766.The saffron party's Chandi Chowk candidate, Harsh Vardhan, had the lowest winning margin in the city at just over 2.2 lakh votes.Three candidates of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, Pankaj Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk, Brijesh Goyal from New Delhi and Dilip Pandey from Northeast Delhi, lost their deposits as they secured less than one-sixth of the total votes polled in their respective constituency.Goyal polled 1,50,342 of the total 9,20,541 votes, Pandey garnered 1,90,856 of the total 1,46,1475 votes, while Gupta got 1,43,717 of the cumulative 9,74,103 votes. PTI GVS NSDNSD