Passenger held with 8 bullets at Delhi airport

/R New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The CISF has been apprehended a man at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a loaded magazine with eight bullets in his hand baggage, an official said on Sunday. Prajjwal V Tiwari, who was bound for Mumbai on an Air Asia flight, was intercepted by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff after he detected the ammunition on an X-ray monitor around 3 pm on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the senior official said. Eight rounds of live bullet of 7.65 mm calibre were recovered from the gun magazine kept in the passenger's bag, the official said. The man could not give a satisfactory reply as to why he was carrying the ammunition, which is banned in the airport terminal area or to be carried inside an aircraft. He has been booked by the police under the Arms Act, the official added. PTI NESHMB