Passenger traffic grew by 20 pc in 2017-2018 as compared to previous year: Aviation min

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) There has been a 20 per cent growth in passenger traffic this year from January to October as compared to the same period the previous year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed Parliament Thursday.Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha provided data in which he pointed out that from January to October last year, the passenger traffic stood at 95.1 million, while this year in the same period the number of passengers grew to 114.4 million. Replying to another question on passenger traffic, he said that more than 10 crore people were travelling every year. The number of domestic passengers being carried by scheduled domestic airlines in 2017-2018 was 12.33 crore, the number of international passengers carried by Indian and foreign carriers during the same period was 6.06 crore. The growth as compared to 2016-2017 was 16.03 per cent, he said. PTI ASG KJKJ