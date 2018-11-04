Passenger train arrives in Eastern Nepal from India

By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Nov 4 (PTI) Thousands of people in Nepal Sunday greeted the arrival of the first passenger train from India to the country's Eastern industrial town of Biratnagar as part of a test run for the 18.1-kilometre proposed cross-border railway line.The train, having both Indian and Nepalese flags fluttering, arrived from Bathnaha in Bihar to Katahari in Nepal's Morang district.Thousands of people on the Nepalese side greeted the train, officials said.The test run was conducted with engineers from Indian Railways and officials from the manufacturing company were onboard, they said.Of the 18.1-kilometre railway track, 13.1-kilometre falls in Nepal. This line stretches from Budhnagar to Katahari.The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 4.48 billion, which will be provided by India under its economic cooperation.Although Nepal and India had planned to complete the project within two years, it got delayed due to various problems, including a dispute over land compensation. PTI SBP MRJMRJMRJ