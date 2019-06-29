Passengers face hardship as several trains cancelled or diverted

Phagwara (Punjab), Jun 29 (PTI) Several trains were cancelled, many were terminated midway and others were diverted due to construction of an underpass near a village in Punjab's Phagwara district. Railways said the 12497 New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-e-Punjab Express was terminated at the Phagwara railway station. The route between Delhi-Amritsar via Phagwara remained closed due to construction of the underpass near Chaheru village. Many trains were diverted via Jalandhar-Nakodar-Phillaur on the Amritsar-New Delhi route. The Amritsar-Pathankot-Jalandhar-Jaijon passenger train remained stranded here. The officials said the Chandigarh-Amritsar train was cancelled, while the Shatabdi ran from Ludhiana for Delhi instead of Amritsar. Chhattisgarh Express was diverted via Jalandhar-Nakodar-Phillaur onwards Ludhiana, while the Dadar Express coming from Delhi was diverted via Phillaur-Nakodar-Jalandhar, the officials said. Similarly, the Jan Shatabdi and the Paschim Express were diverted via Phillaur-Nakodar-Jalandhar, the officials added. PTI CORR VSDHMB