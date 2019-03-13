Passengers on a Noida-bound train deboarded after minor smoke incident

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Passengers on the a Noida-bound train were deboarded on Wednesday at the Akshardham Metro station after a minor smoke incident was reported from the train's last coach, DMRC officials said. The "minor" smoke was reported at the Pragati Maidan metro station. "No physical cause was observed by the maintenance staff but as a precaution, passengers were de-boarded at Akshardham Metro station," a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said."The train was thereafter withdrawn from the service and sent for investigation at Yamuna Bank depot," the official added. PTI KND GJS GJS TDSTDS