Passer-by killed as car-borne assailants fired on police constable in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was killed when unidentified car-borne assailants opened fire on a police constable in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, police said on Tuesday.The incident happened on Monday and the deceased has been identified as Raju, a resident of Harsh vihar, they said."Our constable Ajay, posted in Nand Nagri police station, was passing through Tanga stand, Nand Nagri, at 11:39 pm on Monday when he saw some suspicious persons sitting in a Swift Desire car," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy commissioner of police (North East)On being inquired by the constable, the suspected persons started running away. "During the chase, a man from the car opened fired at the constable but the bullet hit one passer-by and they managed to flee away. The victim was rushed to GTB Hospital where he was declared bought dead," said Thakur.Police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of IPC and teams have been formed to nab the accused, he added. PTI NIT RCJ