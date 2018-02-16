scorecardresearch
Paswan administers Swachhta pledge to food ministrys officials

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan today administered the Swachhta (cleanliness) pledge to officials of the department of food and public distribution.

The ministry is holding Swachhta Pakhwada from February 16-28 to create awareness among officials as well as the general public on the importance of the need for sustained maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene, an official statement said.

Paswan asked his ministrys officials to join the countrywide cleanliness drive. PTI MJH SBT

