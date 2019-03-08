Paswan welcomes SC order in Ayodhya case

New Delhi,Mar 8 (PTI)Lok Janshakti Party chief and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order for time-bound mediation in the Ram temple case, saying if it leads to the issue's resolution, then this is the "best" course."We welcome this decision. If mediation leads to the dispute's resolution, then this is the best way," the BJP ally said in a tweet.The Supreme Court Friday referred the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation by a panel headed by retired apex court judge F M I Kalifulla to explore the possibility of an amicable settlement and gave it eight weeks to complete its proceedings.The other members of the panel are spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu. PTI KR ZMN