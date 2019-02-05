PATA adventure mart to be held in Rishikesh

Dehradun, Feb 5 (PTI) An international travel trade event will be held at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand from February 13 to 15 to explore the potential of adventure tourism business in the state, officials said. "Uttarakhand is proud to host the PATA Adventure Travel Mart and Responsible Tourism Conference, where the state will showcase its huge potential in adventure tourism sector for those associated with the trade from across the country and abroad," said Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar. As many as 49 stalls will be put up at the mart, he said. Jawalkar, who held a meeting at the venue on Tuesday to review preparation for the event, said 50 buyers and as many sellers from across the country and abroad will interact with each other during the three-day event, where participants will be taken on a tour of Rishikesh and adjoining areas. PTI ALM INDIND