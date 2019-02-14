PATA conference begins in Rishikesh

Rishikesh, Feb 14 (PTI) The three day international PATA conference began here on Thursday to boost adventure tourism activities in Uttarakhand with 272 delegates from 28 countries participating at the event.Speaking at the conference, Tourism Secretary Yogendra Tripathi said India is the safest adventure tourism destination in the world. Describing Uttarakhand as a state which has tremendous potential in the adventure sports sector especially water sports, he said it was time this potential was fully tapped.The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) CEO Mario Hardy who began his speech with a 'Namaste' said there is no place as beautiful as Rishikesh in the world and it has bright future as far as tourism was concerned.State tourism minister Satpal Maharaj said 123 new tracks have been developed in the state for trekkers."Uttarakhand has immense potential in all genres of tourism, be it water sports, wildlife tourism, ice sports or pilgrimage tourism,"he said, adding the PATA event is a significant platform to showcase it before the outside world. PTI Corr ALM RCJ