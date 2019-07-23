'Patanjali products' popularity causes discomfort among int'l rivals'

Haridwar, July 23 (PTI) The growing popularity of Patanjali's products has caused discomfort among the firm's international rivals who are out to malign it by spreading lies, yoga guru Ramdev's company said on Tuesday. Terming the news about US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) finding something wrong with Patanjali sorbets as part of a conspiracy by the company's foreign rivals, it said, "Patanjali is India's own brand and has created vast credibility among its people through the quality and minimal pricing of its wide range of products." "This brand image of Patanjali, its acceptability, and quality has been a cause of discomfort for many foreign and anti-national companies, and they keep on maligning Patanjali without any basis or concrete evidences,"Patanjali Ayurveda said here on Tuesday. Citing an instance which the company termed a "conspiracy by anti-national forces", it said a misleading news has been spread in print and social media recently which suggests the USFDA has found differential claims and qualities for Patanjali's sorbet for India and USA markets. "This is a gross misrepresentation of facts with the only intention to defame Patanjali Ayurved's image and to mislead its consumers at large. "We would like to clarify and put things in right perspective for our consumers. Patanjali follows the full compliance for packaging and labelling for its products, as per Ayurvedic norms in India, and as per US specific regulations in USA. These are in the complete compliance with prevailing laws of respective countries. Since the USFDA audit in 2018 till date, Patanjali Ayurved has not received any notice pertaining to above different claims on Sorbet from the USFDA. Moreover, Patanjali Sorbet's sale has not been banned in the US. More than 100 products are still being sold in the US market. "We would like to re-emphasise that Patanjali conducts in-depth research and several testing in order to manufacture its world class products, with zero tolerance policy on quality issues. When foreign multinational companies fail to compete with Patanjali in terms of quality and least pricing, they opt for the ill-practice of misleading conspiracy to deviate consumers. Therefore, all of you are hereby requested not to get confused and beware of such rumours and mischief. "Patanjali is a unique type of organisation where consumers are not considered as mere customers, they are family. We humbly request for your constant support and exhibited co-operation. "With our combined energies, we would continue to propagate our nationwide mission and give a fitting reply to such misleading conspiracies," Ramdev's firm said. PTI Corr ALM MKJ