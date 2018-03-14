Patel Infra, Krishna Institute get Sebi not for IPOs

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Two companies -- Patel Infrastructure and Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) -- have received markets regulator Sebis go ahead to float their initial share-sale offers.

With this, the total number of companies receiving approval for the IPO has reached 11 so far this year.

Gujarat-based Patel Infra and Maharashtra-based KIMS obtained observations from Sebi on March 5 and March 7 respectively, as per the latest update with markets watchdog.

The companies had filed their draft papers with Sebi between December and January.

Sebis observations is necessary for any company planning to launch pubic issues like rights issue and initial public offer (IPO).

Going by the draft papers, Patel Infras IPO will see sale of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore.

The hospital chain will issue fresh shares worth Rs 50 crore, besides, an offer of sale for 18,754,037 equity scrips by the existing shareholders including ICICI Venture. PTI SP SA