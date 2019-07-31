Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola train cancelled after heavy rains

Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) The movement of trains on the Pathankot-Joginder Nagar section in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has been suspended following heavy rains, a railway official said on Wednesday. The Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola Express train has been cancelled till further orders as the line between Jawalamukhi and Koparlahar railway stations is closed, senior divisional operations manager Sudhir Singh said. PTI DJIHMB