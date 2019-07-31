Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola train cancelled after heavy rains

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) The movement of trains on the Pathankot-Joginder Nagar section in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district has been suspended following heavy rains, a railway official said on Wednesday. The Pathankot-Baijnath Paprola Express train has been cancelled till further orders as the line between Jawalamukhi and Koparlahar railway stations is closed, senior divisional operations manager Sudhir Singh said. PTI DJIHMB
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today