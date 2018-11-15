Pathankot car snatching case: Suspects at large, terror angle not ruled out

(Eds: Updating with more details) Chandigarh/Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Four people, who had snatched an SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Punjab's Pathankot district, remain at large, even as police did not rule out a terror angle.The snatching incident took place Tuesday night when the driver stopped the car after one of the passengers complained of vomiting.We are on the job to nab them and a terror angle cannot not be ruled out till they are caught," a senior Punjab Police official said Thursday.Searches for the suspects continue even as there was an input by the Punjab Police's counter-intelligence wing that six to seven Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists are "planning to move towards Delhi" from the state.Several teams have been formed to crack the snatching case, police said, adding that personnel in border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar (Rural) and Tarn Taran have been asked to remain alert and maintain vigil.The Punjab Police is coordinating with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to trace the suspects. Several checkpoints have been set up in border areas and on highways, and vehicles are also being thoroughly checked, police said. Officials in Jammu said a team led by a DSP-rank officer of the Punjab Police reached here Thursday in connection with the car snatching case Police in Punjab are maintaining vigil as in 2016, terrorists, who had launched attacks on the Pathankot Air base, had snatched a Punjab Police officer's car to get to the air base.Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said,"We have certain clues and we are working on them to trace the accused (in the snatching case).The suspects, who were speaking in Punjabi, had booked the car from the Jammu taxi stand.Photos of the suspects from CCTV footage have also been given to personnel at the checkpoints, the official said.The official said the vehicle's driver, Raj Kumar, a resident of Jammu, has told police that he did not see the weapon, he was threatened with.Police also said the accused had dinner at a dhaba in Jammu where they had also entered into a fight with its owner. Officials in Jammu said the team examined CCTV footage and also questioned taxi operators at the stand. PTI CHS SUN VSD TAS ANBANBANB