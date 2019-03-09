Pathway opens to help commuters switch between Aqua Line & Blue line

Noida (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) After inauguration of Delhi Metro's extended Blue Line section to Electronic City in Noida, a dedicated pathway for commuters to access the Aqua Line too was opened Saturday, officials said.The nearly 300-metre long pathway linking the Blue Line's Sector 52 station to the Aqua Line's Sector 51 was opened around 4 pm, Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day flagged off the Blue Line's extended corridor from Noida City Centre to Electronic City, part of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network.The new section has six stations -- Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City, all of them elevated.The extended section would also help commuters from Indiarapuram in Ghaziabad, situated across the National Highway 9. The connecting pathway was inspected by DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Secretary D S Mishra along with senior NMRC officials.Five solar-powered e-rickshaws are available at both the stations to ferry commuters without any charge. The people can also walk on the pathway. A rickshaw ride, as inspected today, takes around 1.20 minutes, while walking the stretch takes around 3.50 minutes, NMRC Executive Director P D Upadhyaya said.When asked, the executive director confirmed that commuters will have to undergo security check at respective stations after interchanging between the two different metro lines.Tickets and smart cards of the Aqua Line cannot be used on the Delhi Metro and vice versa.The NMRC, which operates the 29.7 km-long Aqua Line corridor connecting Noida and Greater Noida, also announced a fare discount for commuters on Sundays and national holidays.People travelling more than three stations will be eligible for the discount which can be availed through QR-coded tickets as well as the metro smart card. PTI KIS RAXRAX