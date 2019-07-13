Patiala MP faints during cleanup campaign

Patiala, Jul 13 (PTI) Patiala MP Preneet Kaur fainted at a plastic cleanup campaign in her constituency here Saturday, police said. The Congress MP and wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh collapsed as she arrived to flag off the Swachhta Shramdan drive to clean up plastic. The 75-year-old, later, on her Facebook page said she successfully launched the drive under the Punjab Pollution Control Board. "Under this initiative, we are making Patiala polythene-free. I urge all of you to join this movement and help us make our surroundings cleaner," she said. PTI CORR VSD INDIND