Patiala property dealer rescued from UP

Chandigarh/Patiala, Mar 5 (PTI) A Patiala-based property dealer, who was kidnapped last month near Rajpura, has been rescued from Uttar Pradesh following an encounter between police and abductors on Tuesday, an official said. Sampooran Singh has been safely rescued from the custody of kidnappers in Uttar Pradesh, said Punjab Police Inspector General (Patiala Range) A S Rai. In a joint operation, a 17-member team led by Patiala Superintendent of Police (D) Harmeet Singh Hundal and the Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed five people after an encounter. The accused were identified as Subhash, Bunty (residents of Patiala), Irshad and Nadeem and Bhana (residents of UP). During the encounter, Bhana sustained injuries, the official said. The operation was carried out at their hideouts in Kalsi village of Saharanpur district in UP, he said. Sampooran Singh, a resident of Chamaru village in Patiala, had gone missing from his car on February 28. His son had lodged a complaint with police that some unknown persons had called him up, saying his father had met with an accident near Tepla village, Shambhu border in Rajpura. When his son reached the place, Sampooran Singh's car was found abandoned. Police registered a case of kidnapping against unknown persons, the official said.