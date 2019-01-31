Patna HC quashes case against Mukul Wasnik

Patna, Jan 31 (PTI) The Patna High Court on Thursday quashed a case registered against senior Congress leader and former Union minister Mukul Wasnik in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district nearly a decade ago. Justice Ehsanuddin Amanullah passed the order allowing a petition filed by Wasnik who had challenged a Muzaffarpur court order of 2011. The Muzaffarpur court had taken cognizance of allegations levelled by an advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha under various IPC sections. Ojha had filed a complaint in the court in 2010 against the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the then general secretary Rahul Gandhi, Wasnik who was the then All India Congress Committee in-charge for the state and other local office-bearers of the state. An advocate by profession, Ojha had alleged that he had been "cheated" by the party leaders who made a "false promise" of giving him a Congress ticket for the assembly polls held that year. A year later, the court dropped charges against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi but had issued summons against Wasnik. PTI COR NAC KK RHL