Patna HC quashes defamation case filed against Sushil Modi in 1999

Patna, Nov 29 (PTI) The Patna High Court on Thursday quashed a defamation case filed against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi nearly two decades ago, when he was an opposition leader.Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah quashed the complaint lodged by Rabindra Kumar Rana, then an MLA of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which was in power, and subsequent proceedings initiated by a court at Naugachia in Bhagalpur district, while allowing the petition of BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.Rana, who is at present serving sentence in cases relating to fodder scam along with party supremo Lalu Prasad and others, had filed the defamation suit in June 1999 when he was accused by Modi of involvement in a criminal case.In January 2001, the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate of Naugachia had taken cognizance of his complaint and issued summons against Sushil Kumr Modi.Rana had, later on, represented Khagaria constituency in the Lok Sabha. PTI CORR NAC SNS RT