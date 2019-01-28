Patna Sahib Gurdwara committee chief given religious punishment

Amritsar, Jan 28 (PTI)Gurdwara Patna Sahib Parbandhak Committee president Avtar Singh Hit was Monday accorded the "religious punishment" of cleaning devotees shoes and washing community kitchen utensils for 12 days in two gurdwaras.Hit was awarded the "punishment" by Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh of Sikhs' highest temporal seat Akal Takht for committing the "blasphemous" act of equating Bihar Chief Minster Nitish Kumar with Sikh gurus.The Akal Takth jathedar announced the sentence in presence of Hit, who appeared Monday before him here.The jathedar also asked Hit to listen to religious hymns at the two gurudwaras. As per the punishment prescribed for Hit, he would clean devotees shoes, wash kitchen utensils and listen to religious hymns daily for seven days at Gurdwara Patna Sahib. Later he would undergo the same "punishment" at Akal Takth here for five days. PTI JMS CHS RAXRAX