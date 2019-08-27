Patnaik compliments Central and North districts policemen for their I Day duty

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday city complimented the personnel of the Central and North Delhi districts police for making arrangements for smooth conduct of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. Patnaik appreciated the contributions of the men and officers of the two districts in a special dinner meeting with them, said police in a statement.The police commissioner complimented police personnel, saying the men and officers the Central and North districts performed extremely well during the Independence Day celebrations, the statement said.The staff have been engaged in sensitive arrangements beyond normal duties hours for the last one-and-a-half months, the statement said. It added that the police commissioner specially interacted and dinned with the constabulary to boost their morale. PTI SLB SLB RAXRAX