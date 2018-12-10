Patnaik expresses happiness over Rahul's support to Women's Reservation Bill

Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday expressed happiness over Congress president Rahul Gandhi's support to 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.Gandhi has written to Congress-ruled states' chief ministers to pass resolutions supporting passage of women reservation bill in Parliament.Patnaik had earlier written to his counterparts in other states seeking their support to ensure 33 per centreservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures."I am glad, he (Rahul Gandhi) has done that. I hope other parties do this as well," the Odisha chief minister told reporters here.Patnaik had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 urging him to initiate steps to ensure reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.The Women's Reservation Bill, which seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats for women in Parliament and in all assemblies, was passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, but lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014. PTI AAM KK NSDNSD