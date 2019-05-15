Patnaik proposes UN to set up a centre for disaster mitigation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 15 (PTI) The Odisha government Wednesday urged the United Nations (UN) to set up an international centre for disaster mitigation and recovery in the state. The proposal was mooted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik when he met the officials of United Nations, World Bank, Asian Development Bank and other international organisations here in a meeting. Officials of the Department of Economic Affairs were also present. Stating that the UN system plays an important role in developing global public good, Patnaik said the United Nations University could consider setting up an international centre for disaster mitigation and recovery in Bhubaneswar. "This could help in building upon the exercise that Odisha has gained in this sector as well as in developing international best practice for use across the world," Patnaik said. He also assured the UN team of support for establishment of such a centre in Bhubaneswar. The chief minister also laid stress on disaster-proof energy infrastructure, development of resilient communication network and restoration of livelihood. He urged the UN team to modify the existing programmes to incorporate some of these activities for early implementation in Odisha. The UN team appreciated the state government's timely efforts that saved lives of many people during Cyclone Fani. The team also admired the relief and restoration work taken up by the state government and assured full cooperation, a release issued by the chief minister's office said. PTI AAM SBN SMNSMN