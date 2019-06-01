Patrick J Adams to star as John Glenn in Nat Geo's 'Right Stuff'

Los Angeles, Jun 1 (PTI) "Suits" star Patrick J Adams is set to play John Glenn in National Geographic's "Right Stuff" series. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the show is based on Tom Wolfe's book about the Project Mercury astronauts. The series has Leonardo DiCaprio as one of the executive producers with "Castle Rock" veteran Mark Lafferty attached as the showrunner."The Right Stuff" opens in the height of the Cold War, following the Soviet Union's successful launch of the Sputnik satellite into orbit. NASA's Project Mercury makes instant celebrities of the seven test pilots tapped to be future astronauts, portrayed as heroes before they actually do anything heroic.Glenn is a revered test pilot and committed family man with unwavering principles. He is the only astronaut who was famous before Project Mercury and immediately develops a rivalry with Alan Shepard as both vie to be the first man in space.The series is set to get into production in Florida later this year for a 2020 premiere.David Nutter will direct and executive produce the first episode. PTI SHDSHD