Patwari arrested for taking bribe

Bikaner, Mar 19 (PTI) A patwari (village-level revenue officer) was arrested Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 for settling a land mutation case in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, an official said. Ajay Kumar had demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 from complainant Surendra Kumar of Anupgarh tehsil in Sriganganagar district. The deal was settled at Rs 2,000, Anti-Corruption Bureau ASP Rajendra Dhindharia said. A case was registered against the accused under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI CORR AG SNESNE