Paul Rudd to host 'SNL' season finale

Los Angeles, Apr 18 (PTI) Hollywood star Paul Rudd is set to host the season 44 finale of "Saturday Night Live" (SNL). The May 18 episode will mark Rudd's fourth turn at the NBC show, reported The Wrap magazine. The actor, who essays the role of Ant-Man in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is paired with musical guest DJ Khaled.Rudd is gearing up for the release of Marvel Studios "Avengers: Endgame", which unites his Ant-Man with rest of the superheroes in a fight against supervillian Thanos. The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, will hit the theatres on April 26 in India.