Pawan Bansal files nomination papers from Chandigarh � �'

Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Congress leader and former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal filed his nomination papers from Chandigarh parliamentary seat here Friday.Accompanied by his wife Madhu and the union territory's Congress president Pradeep Chhabra, the 70-year-old former MP filed his nomination before the Deputy-Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer here. As per his affidavit, the total value of Bansal's moveable assets that includes cash in hand, bank deposits and investments in jewellery is over Rs 1.29 crore. The value of his wife's moveable assets is nearly Rs 2.55 crore. She works at Theon Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a Himachal Pradesh based pharma company, as per the affidavit.The value of immoveable assets of Bansal, a law graduate from Panjab University here, is nearly Rs 5.60 crore that includes a share he holds in his Sector-28 based house here.The four-time parliamentarian owns a 2013 model car whose current value has been shown as Rs 4 lakh in the affidavit. Bansal is pitted against BJP's sitting MP Kirron Kher and Aam Aadmi Party's Harmohan Dhawan among others. The polling for the lone LS seat will be held in the final phase of polling on May 19. PTI SUN VSD RCJ