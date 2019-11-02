Pawan Kalyan to star in Telugu remake of 'Pink'

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Superstar Pawan Kalyan is set to play the lead in the Telugu remake of critically-acclaimed Hindi film "Pink".Producer Boney Kapoor, who forayed into Tamil industry with the remake of "Pink", "Nerkonda Paarvaai" with superstar Ajith, is also producing the Telugu version with Kalyan reprising megastar Amitabh Bachchan's role in the original. The film will be jointly produced by Dil Raju and Kapoor.According to a press release issued by the makers, Sriram Venu will be directing the movie and dialogues will be written by Trivikram Srinivas.The film, which is tentatively titled as "PSPK 20", is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. PTI SHDSHD