Pawan Kumar Agarwal gets extension as CEO FSSAI

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Pawan Kumar Agarwal was today given three months extension as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The tenure of Agarwal, a 1985-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been given three-month extension beyond May 15, 2018, an order issued by personnel ministry said.

He was appointed as the CEO of the FSSAI in December 2015. PTI AKV AKV DIP DIP

