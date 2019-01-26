Pawar congratulates Pranab for Bharat Ratna honour

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) NCP president Sharad Pawar Saturday congratulated former president Pranab Mukherjee a day after his name was announced for the coveted Bharat Ratna award, saying the former president's contribution to India was monumental. "Congratulations to Shri Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) on being conferred the #BharatRatna. His contribution to the socio-political canvas of India is monumental and significant," Pawar tweeted. Pawar and Mukherjee were Cabinet colleagues in UPA I and II, till the latter was elected as the president of the country in 2012. President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday announced Bharat Ratna to Mukherjee, RSS leader and social activist late Nanaji Deshmukh and late music maestro Bhupen Hazarika. PTI PR INDIND