Pawsome Tails to Expand its Operations Abroad

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Mumbai based startup Pawsome Tails has raised $500,000 from private investors. Pawsome Tails offers one of its kind healthcare services for the Pets and will be using this investment in expanding operations in India and abroad. As technology is at the heart of Pawsome Tails, the amount raised will also be utilised in strengthening its backend and in developing the technology further. Gaurav Dubey, Founder of Pawsome Tails, says, With Pawsome Tails we have tried to solve the problems that are faced by the pet parents. We launched this venture around Diwali last year and have already attended to more than 2,000 pets. In 2019, with this new round of funding we are looking forward to scale up our operations and eye new markets both in India and globally. We have also launched the worlds first interactive toy for the pets, called wicked Bone, which is exclusively sold by us. Pawsome Tails enables pet owners to avail best in class healthcare and a wide range of products at discounted price for their furry friends right at their doorstep. It is usually observed that pets fall ill at odd hours of the night and it is hard to find anyone to tend to the pets at that time. In addition to this, when someone first gets a pet home, there are a lot of doubts and questions in their mind and Pawsome Tails is a one stop solution for all these woes and more. To avail these services all that a pet owner has to do is register with Pawsome Tails and they can get all the information they need from the experts with just one phone call. Pawsome Tails also has products which are specially curated for pet parents and help them solve problems that most of them are struggling with such as GPS Trackers, Automatic Feeders, Paw Cleaners, Perfumes and Training Aids. All Products including food from brands like Royal Canin, N&D and Taste of the Wild are offered at an attractive discount of 15% every single time. About Pawsome TailsPawsome Tails is born with an idea to make, owning Pets Convenient & Affordable. It enables pet owners to access Healthcare services and Products for their canine friends at the convenience of their homes at affordable costs. Gaurav Dubey is the Founder of Pawsome Tails and Dr. Pramod Meshram is the Co-founder. Image: Dino Morea, Actor with Gaurav Dubey, Founder of Pawsome Tails