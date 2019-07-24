PayU India Partners With Zoho CRM

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) For the first time, Zoho CRM and PayU are partnering to enable Indian businesses to manage their clients and payments on the same platformNEW DELHI, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PayU today announced the integration of their online payment services with Zoho CRM, one of India's largest multichannel customer relationship management (CRM) software. Available immediately, the integration helps merchants in India who are looking to digitize their entire sales cycle and use PayU's powerful payment collection and tracking along with a multichannel CRM platform to drive sales and grow their business.Benefits of the Zoho CRM - PayU Integration Users can seamlessly add secure payment requests and collection features to Zoho CRM Helps businesses to easily track payment requests and handle reconciliation Allows customers to easily complete payment through multiple options like credit cards, debit cards, UPI, and net-banking Through conventional, disorganized methods, businesses are forced to track their customer's payment information and history in online payment gateways, and then log into a different CRM system to track their sales pipeline and manually close their deals. By partnering with Zoho CRM, PayU India aims to break this siloed approach and simplify payment processes by streamlining payment collection, tracking and reconciliation. Partnering with PayU will help Zoho CRM leverage PayU India's customized payment processing solutions, thereby enabling Indian businesses to process all online payments from a secure payment channel, and close deals faster while meeting customer demand for convenient online payment methods."Being the industry leader in payment services in India, PayU understands the payment business and aces in solving payment-related issues for Indian merchants, enabling their growth in the digital ecosystem. With this partnership, Indian businesses will be able to manage their client's information, business and their payments - all from one place. With this association, we are expecting a surge in PayU India's business, since all the merchants using PayU's payment functionality on the Zoho CRM dashboard will be registered as PayU merchants as well," said Nameet Potnis, VP Marketing & Growth, PayU. Commenting on the collaboration, Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist, Zoho Corporation, said, "We consider Zoho CRM's integration with PayU as a great first step for further collaboration and a strong partnership. Our association with PayU India helps Indian businesses reach more customers and grow their business while also offering a seamless hyper-local solution to accept online payments."Availability:The PayU integration for Zoho CRM is available exclusively for Indian customers through Zoho Marketplace. Get more information on the partnership here. About PayU IndiaPayU, India's leading online payment service provider in 18 high growth markets, is dedicated to creating a fast, simple and efficient payment process for merchants and buyers. Our various payment methods and PCI certified platforms are designed to meet every consumer's needs.In India, PayU covers nearly 60% of the airline business and 90% of the entire e-commerce and processes over INR 95,000 crore of digital payments in India annually. PayU is the industry-leading payment service provider and its clientele include the likes of Amazon, Ola, BookMyShow, Insurance companies and many more. PayU India also has under its aegis PayU, the fast, easy and secure payment solution which can be used by anyone who wants to collect payments in India (be it individuals, brick & mortar businesses, startups, freelancers, schools, hotels, utility companies, residential societies, telcos, insurance companies, traders, retailers etc.) PayU's offerings are presently used by over 3,00,000+ merchants all across India.Driven with the zeal to create powerful financial services solutions, PayU acquired Citrus Pay, a Mumbai based fintech company in September 2016. PayU also developed and launched LazyPay in 2017, an alternate lending platform to offer credit solutions such as Small Ticket Credit (Buy Now, Pay Later), App based loans (Instant personal loans) and Point of Sale Credit (Merchant EMI). LazyPay Buy Now Pay Later is currently live on 100+merchants such as Byju's, Swiggy, Zomato, Samsung, Croma, PVR, Box8, BookMyShow, ixigo, Netmeds and many more. For more details, please visit https://lazypay.in/About ZohoZoho is the operating system for business-a single online platform capable of running an entire business. With 40+ apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho is one of the world's most prolific software companies.Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 45 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 7,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. 