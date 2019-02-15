Pb Assembly condemns terror attack in Pulwama, House adjourned for the day

(Eds: Changing a word in para 5) Chandigarh, Feb 15 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly Friday strongly condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which at least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and passed a resolution for adjournment of the proceedings of the House for the day.Members of the House, cutting across party lines, paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a one of deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, and observed two-minutes silence in their memory.Moving the resolution seeking adjournment of the House, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said "enough is enough" and urged the Centre to give a befitting reply to the "dastardly act of Pakistan". "It is the time to teach (them) a lesson. Pakistan PM speaks peace and the General speaks war," he said.As the Question Hour commenced on the fourth day the Budget session of the Punjab Assembly, SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia sought adjournment of the House in the wake of terror attack in Pulwama.Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Parliamentary Affairs minister Brahm Mohindra supported Majithia's call for the adjournment."It is the worst ever terror attack... It has been strongly condemned world over. We should understand the gravity of the situation. The nation is in the mourning and we should adjourn the House," Majithia said.At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama on Thursday.More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir around 3.15 pm.The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar. PTI CHS VSD NSD