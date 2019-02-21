Pb assembly passes resolution to pay tributes to Lakshman Singh Dharowali

Chandigarh, Feb 21 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly Thursday unanimously passed a resolution to pay tributes to Lakshman Singh Dharowali who launched the 'Gurdwara Sudhar Lehar' in 1921.Moving the resolution in the ongoing Punjab Assembly session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Brham Mohindra said Dharowali launched the movement on February 21 to free Gurdwaras from the control of 'Mahants'.He took a 'jatha' of 156 Sikhs to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara (now in Pakistan) to free it from the control of Mahants, he said.Dharowali was killed by Mahant Narayan Das and his men at Nankana Sahib, added Mohindra.Lawmakers of all political parties supported the resolution. PTI CHS VSD RHL