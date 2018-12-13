Pb Assembly pays homage to victims of Amritsar train accident

Chandigarh, Dec 13 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly, on the first day of Assembly session here, paid homage to those who were killed in the Amritsar train accident and died in a grenade blast at Adliwal village in that district.At the outset of sixth session of 15th Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the members of the House also observed a two-minute silence.Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh did not attend the opening day of the session on Thursday.The members of the House paid homage to 58 people killed in a tragic train accident that had occurred on Dussehra day in Amritsar. The homage was also paid to three people who were killed in a grenade blast at Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi in November this year.The House also remembered those who were martyred in the 2001 Parliament attack.Besides, rich tributes were paid to Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri (retd), who is known as the hero of the historic 1971 battle of Longewala, and Maharani Deepinder Kaur, who was the daughter of Maharaja Harinder Singh, the last ruler of the erstwhile princely state of Faridkot.The House paid tributes to former MLAs Bishamber Das and Ram Rattan Chaudhri, and freedom fighters.SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia sought obituary references for farmers who committed suicides and soldiers who sacrificed their lives at the India-Pakistan border.AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema also sought that names of farmers who committed suicide be included in obituary references. The Speaker agreed to the request of opposition benches.Majithia also demanded from the Speaker to correct the death toll in Amritsar train accident. He said 62 people, instead of 58, lost their lives in the tragic incident.The House was adjourned for the day after making the obituary references. It will meet again on Friday. PTI CHS VSD CK