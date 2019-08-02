Pb Assembly pays tributes to ex-Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, other departed leaders

(Eds: Correcting intro) Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) The Punjab Assembly on Friday paid tributes to ex-Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, 16 former MLAs, freedom fighters who passed away recently and a two-year-old boy who was pulled out dead from a bore-well in the state. On the first day of the monsoon session, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh led the House in paying tributes to three-time Delhi chief minister Dikshit who passed away on July 20 in Delhi and other departed personalities. Tributes were also paid to several freedom fighters. The House also remembered Baba Labh Singh who died after a cardiac arrest last month. Baba Labh Singh was known as 'Pullan Wala Baba' for his contribution in setting up nine bridges over the Sutlej river. Senior Akali leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa requested the speaker to include the name of two-year old boy, who was stuck in a 150-foot-deep bore-well in Sangrur district's Bhagwanpura village for nearly 110 hours, in the obituary references. Fatehvir Singh was pulled out dead from the bore-well after an unsuccessful rescue operation. AAP MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Budh Ram also requested the speaker to include names of farmers who committed suicide and a man who ended his life due to unemployment in the list. However, the speaker rejected the demands made by the two AAP MLAs. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed souls. PTI CHS VSD SNESNESNESNE