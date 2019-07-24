Pb cabinet approves cut in experience requirement for promotion across cadres

Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to service rules reducing the experience requirement for promotion across various cadres, an official statement said. "The amendment, in line with the announcement by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in the Vidhan Sabha on February 20, will help fill the vacant posts of higher cadres," the statement said. As per the cabinet's decision, which met here under the chairmanship of the chief minister, there would be no reduction in experience if requisite qualifying service is two years or less. "Reduction of one year would be permissible in case the requisite qualifying service is more than two years but less than five years. "Where the requisite qualifying service is seven years or more the reduction will be two years, while for qualifying service of 10 years or more it would be three years," it said. In another decision, the cabinet sanctioned several new teaching and non-teaching posts and regularised services in various state colleges. The cabinet sanctioned recruitment for 228 posts, including 88 teaching and 140 non-teaching, for the newly established College of Veterinary Sciences at Rampura Phul. Of these, 70 vacancies would be filled this year itself. "The move would help in providing better animal health care services in the state, which would further enhance milk production, besides encouraging livestock owners to improve breed of their milch cattle," it said. The cabinet also regularised the services of 127 assistant professors working in government aided colleges who have completed three years of service. The step would help enhance the standard of higher education in grant-in-aid colleges in the state, it said. PTI SUN INDIND