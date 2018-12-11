Pb Cabinet approves prisoners' yearly parole from 12 to 16 weeks

Chandigarh, Dec 11 (PTI) To mark the year-long celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev, the Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday gave the nod to increase the regular parole given to prisoners with good conduct from 12 weeks to 16. The cabinet gave the nod to amend Section 3 Sub Section 2 of the Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 1962, to increase the regular parole given to the prisoners with good conduct from the existing 3 weeks to 4 weeks, and total parole from 12 weeks to 16 weeks during a calendar year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an official spokesperson said here. The cabinet gave its nod to the introduction of the bill in this regard in the winter session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, which begins here later this week. The spokesperson said the step was aimed at ensuring the welfare of prisoners with good conduct by giving them continuous parole of 16 weeks. The initiative would also encourage other prisoners to maintain discipline in jails, he said. Notably, in view of good behaviour and discipline, prisoners in different jails of the state are temporarily released on parole as specified in the provisions of Punjab Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 1962. A 15-day parole is granted to prisoners on the death of any of their family members. There is a provision of granting 120 days parole to a female prisoner on account of delivery of her child. Apart from this, six weeks parole is given to the prisoners for marriage of children, agricultural purpose, serious damage to life or property of a family member caused by natural calamity; for critical condition of any member of the family on account of accident and on account of delivery of child by his wife. This parole would now be given maximum up to 16 weeks during a calendar year and shall be availed on quarterly basis, the spokesman said. In another decision, the Cabinet also gave its nod to introduce the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance-2018 in the forthcoming assembly session beginning from December 13. Notably, the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018 was promulgated on October 23 in order to simplify the process of filing returns and payment of tax with minimum paperwork. As per clause 2 of Article of 213 of the Constitution, an ordinance shall be laid before the Legislative Assembly for its conversion into Act. In another decision, the Cabinet approved relaxation in instructions of the Relief and Resettlement Department for providing Rs 60 lakh as compensation to the Sikh community against damage caused to their properties during violence in Shillong, Meghalaya. Out of the total amount of Rs 60 lakh, Rs 50 lakh would be provided to Khalsa Middle School, Bara Bazar for reconstruction as its old building has been declared unsafe. Among the remaining amount, monetary assistance to the tune of Rs 2 lakh would be given to Sangam Singh, son of Manjit Singh of Punjabi Colony, Bara Bazar for loss caused to his shop in violence. Another amount of Rs 5 lakh is being given to Satpal Singh, the owner of truck, which was set ablaze in the violence while another victim Gurmeet Singh, whose scooter and showroom were put on fire, will get Rs 3 lakh. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had earlier deputed a four-member delegation led by Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to visit Shillong for taking stock of damage caused to the properties of Sikh community in violence. The delegation had detailed deliberations with the members of the community, where certain requests were made by the Sikhs for monetary assistance. The delegation had taken stock of the situation in the wake of the arson and destruction of property belonging to the Sikhs by some anti-social elements in Shillong in May. On their return from the strife-torn areas of Shillong, the delegation submitted a report and apprised the Chief Minister about the situation. Amarinder on September 28 ordered requisite amount be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the Punjabi settlers, whose shops were gutted, besides construction of a community-run school. PTI SUN VSD RCJ