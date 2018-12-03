Pb Cabinet okays draft bill for judicious, sustainable use of water resources

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet Monday approved the draft of a bill aimed at ensuring judicious, equitable and sustainable utilisation and management of the state's critical water resources.According to the draft Punjab Water Resources (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2018, the proposed Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority (PWRDA) would have a chairman, and two members to be appointed by the state government.The authority would have powers to issue directions and guidelines for conservation and management of the state's water resources, an official spokesperson said.He said it would also have the power to issue tariff orders specifying the charges to be imposed by entities supplying water for drinking, domestic, commercial or industrial use.The bill further proposes setting up an advisory committee on water resources, headed by the chairman of the authority. The panel would comprise experts and ex-officio members from various government departments to advise the authority.The authority may also engage experts on its own.It shall have and maintain a separate fund in which the grants/loans would be credited by the state government, spokesperson said.The draft bill also proposes to empower the government to issue to the authority such general or specific directions in writing in the matters of policy involving public interest and the authority shall be bound to follow and act upon such directions. PTI CHS NSDNSD