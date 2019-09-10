Pb cabinet okays financial assistance for kin of killed drug officer

Sultanpur Lodhi (Punjab), Sep 10 (PTI) The Punjab Council of Ministers on Tuesday gave ex-post facto approval to disbursement of financial benefits of nearly Rs 31 lakh to the legal heirs of a woman drug officer who was shot dead on duty.On March 29, Balwinder Singh had allegedly shot dead 35-year-old Neha Shoree with his .32 bore pistol at her office in Punjab's Kharar.The decision, taken by the cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, sought to mitigate the financial hardships faced by the family of the deceased officer, an official statement said here.The Cabinet felt Shoree had performed her duties fearlessly with valour, dedication and hard work. It decided, therefore, to grant ex-post facto approval for financial benefits including ex-gratia (Rs 20 lakh), besides death-cum-retirement gratuity Rs 6.99 lakh, leave encashment Rs 3.28 lakh as per rules. Shoree was selected as drug inspector in the Department of Health and Family Welfare through the Punjab Public Service Commission in 2007. She joined Ropar district in October 2007 and in 2013 the department had given her the responsibility of the District Zonal Licensing Authority. PTI VSD RHL