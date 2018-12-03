Pb Cabinet passes special resolution hailing decision to build Kartarpur corridor

Chandigarh, Dec 3 (PTI) The Punjab Cabinet Monday passed a special resolution hailing the decision to build the Kartarpur corridor as a "historic step".On November 26, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur.The much-awaited corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district.The Punjab Council of Ministers under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Monday, passed another special resolution to set up a Dera Baba Nanak Development Authority for the development and beautification of the area in and around Dera Baba Nanak ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, a spokesperson said.The chief minister has already announced a slew of development projects to upgrade infrastructure and facilities for lakhs of pilgrims expected to visit the area during the occasion, for which a year-long celebration were kicked off by the state government on November 23.In its special resolution, the cabinet welcomed the "opening" of the Kartarpur corridor as a "historic step" to mark the auspicious occasion.The cabinet noted the persistent efforts by Amarinder Singh, which had culminated in the momentous decision to open the corridor, the spokesperson said.The decision to build passage from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the International Border was taken by the Union Cabinet on November 22.It will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev. PTI CHS NSD