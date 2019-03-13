Pb CEO seeks report on alleged distribution of liquor after SAD's Tarn Taran rally

Chandigarh, Mar 13 (PTI) Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju Wednesday sought a report from Tarn Taran district election officer over the alleged distribution of liquor after a SAD rally there.In an official release, Raju said the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee had brought to his notice a news report on the alleged violation of the poll code by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) by "distributing illicit liquor" after a rally in Tarn Taran district on Tuesday.Taking serious note of the matter, the CEO issued strict instructions to Tarn Taran district election officer to submit a comprehensive report in this regard within a day.The SAD on Tuesday held a rally in Tarn Taran where party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced ex-SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur as its candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. PTI CHS VSD NSDNSD