Pb CM announces plan to check pollution of Beas, Sutlej

Chandigarh, Feb 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Thursday said a comprehensive action plan had been prepared to check pollution levels in the Beas and Sutlej rivers as well as to restore the water quality of the state's rivers.Responding to a call attention notice by AAP MLA from Kotkapura Kultar Singh Sandhwan on the third day of the budget session, Singh said given its seriousness, the state government would also take up the issue with the Centre.Sandhwan had said that the water of Sutlej and Beas had become polluted because of the factory waste being discharged into it and the contaminated water had allegedly given rise to cancer cases in the state."Our government is seriously concerned about it and we are committed to restore water quality of state's rivers and have prepared a comprehensive plan in consultation with all departments," Singh informed the House.The chief minister said that he had already constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the chief secretary, with the concerned administrative secretaries as members, for the regular monitoring of pollution levels in the rivers.Listing some of the major steps initiated by the state to check river water pollution, the CM informed that that 11 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STP) were installed in 19 towns, and 12 new STPs would be installed in 10 towns by December 31, 2020. One STP was being upgraded and would be made functional by December 31, 2019, treatment ponds will be provided in 125 villages by June 30, 2020, and 350 cusecs of water would be released from Mukerian Hydel Channel into the Holy Bein, Singh said.The state health minister Brahm Mohindra further told the House that the newly recruited police personnel in the state were likely to be imparted with driving skills to help them discharge their duties more efficaciously. The assurance was given by the minister on behalf of the chief minister, who authorised him to respond to the call attention by MLA Dharambir Agnihotri regarding no such training being given to recruits at the Police Training Centre at Jahaan Khelan, District Hoshiarpur.He stated that in case four-wheeler training programme was to be included in the basic curriculum then the necessary infrastructure and training staff had to be provided and training duration would also be extended, the feasibility of which was being examined by the government. Punjab Revenue minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria assured the House that because of variation in discharge in river Beas in Kapurthala, only a portion of land in villages Safdarpur and Bajja had eroded while other villages remained unaffected. "To avoid any mishap in future, the department has prepared an estimate of Rs 50 lakh for construction of studs and revetments filled with sand at one of the sites of erosion," said the minister.He was replying to the call attention notice of Aman Arora, Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Gurpartap Singh Wadala who sought to draw attention of minister towards damage being caused by the river to agriculture land of villages Safdarpur, Arian Juggian in Kapurthala. PTI CHS VSD RHL