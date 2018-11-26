Pb CM announces Rs 965 cr infra projects for Gurdaspur

Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab), Nov 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Monday infrastructure projects worth Rs 965 crore for the holistic development of the historic Dera Baba Nanak town and adjoining areas of Gurdaspur in Punjab.On the occasion of foundation laying of Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib corridor, the chief minister made the announcement of the infrastructure projects as part of the year-long celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary.The Kartarpur corridor, would facilitate Sikh pilgrims in visiting the 16th-century Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The gurdwara, on the banks of Ravi river, has historical significance for Sikhs as Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, spent 18 years there.Established by the Sikh Guru in 1522, it is about three-four km from the international border. The opening a corridor to the historical shrine was a long-pending demand of Sikhs.Divulging details of projects to be undertaken by the state government, Singh said a Government Medical College and Super Specialty Hospital would be set up at Kotli Nangal village in Gurdaspur district at a cost of Rs 400 crore. Civic infrastructure in Municipal Council of Dera Baba Nanak and Batala would be upgraded. A degree college would come up at Kalanaur in the district at a cost of Rs 10 crore, he said.The chief minister also said link roads would be repaired at a cost of Rs 56.6 crore. Rs 9 crore would be spend on upgrading bridges, culverts and Rs 10.7 crore for upgrading mandis in Dera Baba Nanak.Rs 61 crore has been earmarked for providing potable water in 40 quality-affected villages in Dera Baba Nanak and Fatehgarh Churian blocks by tapping Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC), he said. Rs 98 crore would be spent on surface water project for 58 quality-affected village, Rs 17 crore on water supply and sewerage project for Ghuman village in Sri Hargobindpur block.Rs 9.2 crore has been earmarked for piped water supply to 34 villages with hand pump-based water supply and Rs 16 crore on augmentation of water supply in 103 villages by December next year in Gurdaspur district, he said.The chief minister also said that the rural development and panchayats department had been entrusted with the task of ensuring overall development of Chahal Kalan (Achal Sahib), Pakhoke Dera Baba Nanak and Vadala Granthian villages which are associated with the life of Guru Nanak Dev. PTI CHS NSDNSD