PB CM appeals to all political parties not to hold rallies during 'Maghi' fair

Chandigarh, Jan 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to all political parties not to hold any conference during the annual 'Maghi' fair at Sri Muktsar Sahib, in view of the sanctity of the occasion. He announced that neither the Congress party nor the state government would organise any public function during the sacred event to be held later in January. The chief minister said the occasion should not be marred by any political overtones but should be observed with utmost reverence. The solemn occasion observed every year in the memory of 40 'muktas' (liberated ones) who laid down their lives in the battle of Khidrana (1705), now known as Sri Muktsar Sahib, should never be exploited for pursuing narrow, vested and political interests, he said in a statement here. The auspicious occasion of 'Maghi' in Sri Muktsar Sahib was being held since time immemorial as a mark of respect to the 40 'muktas', who valiantly fought against the Mughals. However, the people of Punjab felt that over the past few years such pious occasions were being circumvented by the political parties to pursue their agenda and score brownie points, Amarinder Singh said. He also appealed to the people, especially the political leaders, to offer their tributes to these brave Sikhs as humble devotees and pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of Gurdwara 'Sri Tuti-Gandi Sahib' at Sri Muktsar Sahib instead of holding conferences/rallies.The Congress government in Punjab did not hold any state level function at Maghi last year also, in line with its conscientious decision in this regard. Meanwhile, the chief minister has directed the deputy commissioner and the SSP of Sri Muktsar Sahib to take all necessary steps to ensure that law and order is maintained during 'Maghi' fair to be observed on January 14. PTI SUN SNESNE