Pb CM appeals to parties not to hold political conferences at 'Shaheedi Jor Mela'

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to all parties not to hold any political conferences during the 'Shaheedi Jor Mela' in Fatehgarh Sahib, keeping in mind the sanctity of the event.The Shaheedi Jor Mela is held every year to mark the martyrdom day of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the younger sons of 10th Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh, and his mother. However, the people of Punjab felt that it was increasingly becoming a forum for political parties to score brownie points, the chief minister said.Neither the ruling Congress nor the state government will organise any public function during this solemn occasion, he said.Notably, over the years, various parties had been holding political conferences at the event, which is held in December. However, in 2017, many parties including the Congress, SAD and AAP had decided not to hold such conferences.Since it is a solemn occasion, the event should not be used as a platform to gain political mileage, the chief minister felt.Amarinder Singh also appealed to the people, especially political leaders, to offer their tributes to the great martyrs as humble devotees and pay obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib instead of holding political conferences and rallies.He directed the DGP to take all necessary steps to ensure that law and order is maintained during the three-day event to be held from December 26 to 28, so that millions of devotees, who are expected to converge at Fatehgarh Sahib can offer their prayers in a hassle-free manner. PTI SUN NSD