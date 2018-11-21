Pb CM pays homage to Indian soldiers who fought in World War 1

Ludhiana, Nov 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday paid homage to brave soldiers of the Indian Army, who sacrificed their lives during the World War 1 and also underlined the need to sensitise youth about the significant role played by our soldiers in the great war. The chief minister was here to honour 15 out of a total of 152 descendants of martyrs of the World War 1 at a commemoration ceremony, organised to mark 100 years of the great war, according to an official release issued here. Amarinder Singh stressed on the need to preserve the rich legacy of the Indian Army, which played a commendable role along with the French and British forces, in the war. He said it was high time to sensitise the younger generations about the exemplary courage and indomitable spirit of the martyrs so that the war stories scripted by them could be kept alive. The chief minister said he had visited war museums in France and Belgium a few years back, and recently at Turkey where he paid tributes to soldiers of the Commonwealth nations who attained martyrdom in the great war. He said the history of the wars and the Indian armed forces should be preserved with a high spirit so that our younger generations could be cognizant about the glorious past of the soldiers. Recalling the valour shown by Indian platoons in various war theatres in Europe, Amarinder singh said the indomitable courage of martyrs could never be forgotten. Earlier, he honoured 15 descendants of martyrs, including Narain Singh of the 25 Indian Cavalry. His son's daughter-in-law Harjinder Kaur received the award. PTI CHS SNESNE