Pb CM to launch year-long celebrations to mark 550th birth anniv of Guru Nanak Dev

Chandigarh, Nov 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will launch his government's year-long celebrations to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 23. The chief minister will lay the foundation stone of several development projects in Sultanpur Lodhi on the occasion of 'Gur Purab' -- the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru. On November 19, he will chair a meeting of the state coordination committee and will also meet representatives of 'Sant Samaaj' to finalise the modalities for the celebrations, according to an official spokesperson. Amarinder Singh was personally monitoring the progress of the commemorative celebrations, he said. Local MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, Chief Principal Secretary to CM Suresh Kumar and other leaders had reviewed the arrangements for the formal launch of the year-long celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi. Subsequently, district and state level committees were constituted, with the chief minister's approval, for coordinating various activities.