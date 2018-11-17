PB CM's political secretary Karanpal Singh dies

Chandigarh, Nov 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's political secretary Karanpal Singh Sekhon died at a military hospital at Aswan in Egypt, officials said Saturday. Sekhon (62), who died of cardiac arrest on Friday night, is survived by his son and a daughter. The chief minister described the death of Sekhon as a huge personal loss. Sekhon had been closely associated with him for a long time, with the two families also sharing close ties for at least four generations. "Very saddened to hear about the demise of my dear friend Karanpal Singh Sekhon. He suffered a sudden heart attack during a family trip to Egypt. RIP my friend. You will be missed," the chief minister said in a tweet. Amarinder Singh extended his sympathies to the bereaved family. Meanwhile, the chief minister's media Advisor Raveen Thukral also mourned the death of Sekhon, terming it as "extremely shocking and unfortunate". PTI VSD SNESNE